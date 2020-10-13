Khaali Peeli Director Maqbool Khan Reacts To Limited Theatrical Release Of Ishaan-Ananya's Film
Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli which premiered on Zeeplex on October 2, is all set to get a theatrical release as cinema halls and multiplexes gear up to reopen from October 15. Khaali Peeli will be releasing in theatres on October 16.
However later, a news outlet reported that national chains won't be releasing the film on a large scale as anticipated before, because they don't want a trend of OTT-theatrical simultaneous release of movies to be set. Now, Khaali Peeli director has reacted to this report while speaking with Times of India.
Director Maqbool Khan Is Happy With The Response To Khaali Peeli
He was quoted as saying, "As a director, I did my job of making a massy, entertaining film. It was supposed to release in theatres, but unfortunately the pandemic happened. So, the film released on OTT. I am happy, the producers are happy with the way the film was received by the audience."
Maqbool Khan On Khaali Peeli's Theatrical Release
He continued, "Now, if the film is releasing in theatres then it is good news for me and the team. We will be more than happy if more and more people watch the film legally and by following the guidelines set by the government."
Maqbool Khan On National Chains Refusing To Screen Khaali Peeli On A Large Scale
Further, sharing his take on the trend that the national chains foresee, the filmmaker added, "Such discussions will keep happening. Pandemic ne sabko upar neeche kar diya hai. So, these are all temporary arrangements. When the pandemic settles down, such discussions will come to an end. Film releases will be back to normal, with new theatrical projects hitting the big screens first."
Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli received a thumbs up from the audience and critics with praises pouring in for the lead pair's performances.
