Khaali Peeli Director On 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' Song Controversy: May Be We Were Ignorant

Khaali Peeli starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter is all set to release on OTT on October 2, 2020, and even though director Maqbool Khan wanted to go for a theatrical release, he has to opt for digital release owing to the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking of the digital release, the director told an entertainment portal, "No one had anticipated Covid-19 and we are all heartbroken we had to let go of a theatrical release. But there is a lot of money involved, and with no certainty of when this pandemic will end, OTT comes as a saving grace."

Ahead of Khaali Peeli release, Khan also spoke about the controversy surrounding the film which emerged owing to its first song i.e., 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi'. Netizens were furious with the lyrics "Bhadkeeli, nakhreeli, chamkeeli, lachkeeli, Tu jo kamar yeh hilayegi, Tujhe dekh ke goriya, Beyoncé sharma jayegi", and claimed that the song promotes racism.

Khan, who understood instantly that he hurt the sentiments of the audiences, changed the lyrics to "Duniya sharma jayegi".

Speaking about the song row, Khan said, "We never imagined people would think along these lines, maybe we were ignorant because the word 'goriya' has been used for ages now. We apologise if anyone was offended. We come from a middle-class background and would be the last ones to promote racism."

Buzz had it that Beyonce's legal team had approached Khaali Peeli's makers and threatened them of taking a legal action against them. However, Maqbool clarified, "No, there was no communication from their end. Seeing that the lyrics were being taken out of context, we tweaked them ourselves."

