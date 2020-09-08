    For Quick Alerts
      Khaali Peeli: Netizens Apologise To Beyonce For Racists Lyrics In Ananya And Ishaan's New Song

      The makers of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer Khaali Peeli, recently announced that the film will be releasing digitally on October 2. Along with the release date, the makers have released a new song from the film titled 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi'. The song's lyrics have upset many netizens and have called out the makers for releasing the song.

      Khaali Peeli: Netizens Apologise To Beyonce For Racists Lyrics In Ananya And Ishaans New Song

      Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, some of the lyrics in the song go as, "Ho tujhe dekh ke goriya, Beyonce sharma jayegi". The words essentially say, Beyonce will feel embarrassed after looking at your fair skin. After the song was unveiled on social media, netizens took to Twitter and apologised to the American pop singer. Many slammed the makers calling the lyrics racist.

      A user wrote, "They should stop normalising calling girls 'goriya' with the underlying colourism, why would Beyoncé be ashamed looking this girl's skin tone bruh." Another slammed composer Vishal Dadlani and wrote, "What is your racist song "Beyonce sharma jayegi". Didn't expect these racist and s****y lyrics from you, shame on you."

      Some Twitter users trolled the song and the actors, claiming that Beyonce looks way better than Ananya. Another tweet read, "'gORiyA', 'even beyoncé would get shy looking at your fairness' ...the blatant racism & colorism this has... why isn't Bollywood cancelled already?" Another user schooled the makers for including the lyrics in a film, "You know it's real shameful when beyonce represented a south indian girl in brown skin girls mv and then vishal shekhar, ishaan, ananya pandey come together to downgrade beyonce for her skin colour. i am so ashamed to be an indian right now."

      Here are more reactions from Twitter users,

      Story first published: Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 10:51 [IST]
