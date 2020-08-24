Khaali Peeli Teaser: Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Take Us On A Rollercoaster Ride

The much-anticipated teaser of Ishaan Khatter- Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli has been released online today. The 1.19 minute video gives us a sneak peek into Ishaan and Ananya's characters and how their life takes an interesting turn when they come across each other.

Ishaan plays a guy who is recently out of jail and lands in trouble when a passenger (Ananya Panday) gets into his cab. What follows next is a thrilling series of events. One must say that Ishaan gets his 'tapori' accent bang on, and Ananya's character leaves you asking for more.

Ananya Panday took to his Instagram page to share the teaser and wrote, "Khaali Peeli 🚕 Chale toh तीखी छुरी, phate toh धमाका! 💥 Bole toh बवाल hai yeh ladki 😉 Bachke rehna nahi toh #KhaaliPeeli lafda ho jaayega 🚕 Directed by @macriaan ❤️ Coming soon! 🎬."

Watch the teaser.

Speaking about the film, Ananya Panday earlier told a tabloid, "I was waiting to do an intense romantic film and this one is just that. Ishaan is so much fun to work with, whenever he comes on set, its like a storm has entered. The entire film is set at night! Tiger Shroff (during SOTY2) would sleep at 10, so we didn't do any night shoot. So for me, this entire film being set at night is a challenge."

Directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, the new release date of Khaali Peeli is yet to be announced. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on June 12, 2020.

