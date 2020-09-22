Uh Oh! Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli Trailer Garners More Dislikes Than Likes!

Yes, you read it right! Khaali Peeli's trailer starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles has garnered more dislikes than likes on YouTube, and the reason behind it might be the ongoing nepotism debate. While Ishaan Khatter is the brother of Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday is Chunky Pandey's daughter, and currently netizens are anything but happy with the release of films starring star kids. Till now, the trailer has been watched by more than 8 lakh people and more than ten thousand people have disliked the trailer, while nine thousand people have liked it.

Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and marks the first collaboration of Ishaan and Ananya. Ishaan plays the role of a taxi driver named Blackie, while Ananya essays the role of a dancer. The film is co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra.

Meanwhile, netizens are also urging others to dislike the trailer and boycott the film.

People who are waiting to boycott nepokids movies.#KhaaliPeeliTrailer pic.twitter.com/4uqDLE7SyS — Sanuj Lodhi (@sanuj_lodhi) September 22, 2020

A user wrote, "With all my heart and soul, I disliked the #KhaaliPeeliTrailer . The trailer can't be ignored since it will pop out everywhere, better to dislike it once for all. Especially those who are mum on a murder of their fellow colleague!"

"It will be nothing but a piece of sh*t from nepo kids who has struggled a lot. #KhaaliPeeliTrailer," wrote another user.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 and Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl faced the same kind of hatred from the netizens.

It is yet to be seen if Khaali Peeli will be loved by the audiences after its release.

