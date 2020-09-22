Khaali Peeli Trailer: Ishaan, Ananya Are On The Run From Cops And A 'Menacing' Jaideep Ahlawat

The makers of Ishaan Khatter- Ananya Panday's upcoming film Khaali Peeli unveiled the official trailer of the film today (September 22, 2020). The film marks the directorial debut of Maqbool Khan, and is backed by Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Ananya Panday essays the role of a young woman who is on the run after stealing a bag of valuables. She takes over Ishaan Khatter's taxi, and soon, the duo enter a deal where they decide to share the booty. However, with the cops and a kohl-laced eyes and pathani suit clad villain (Jaideep Ahlawat) tailing them, the duo have nowhere to hide. What follows next is a mad ride in a 'khaali peeli' and lots of 'dishoom-dishoom'! It is also hinted in the trailer that Ananya and Ishaan's characters are childhood sweethearts.

Watch the trailer here.

Meanwhile, Khaali Peeli recently stirred a controversy when one of its songs 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi got slammed for his 'racial' lyrics. Post the outrage on social media, the makers changed the lyrics of that song to 'Duniya Sharma Jayegi'.

Khaali Peeli was earlier slated to release in theatres on June 12. However, the film's release got delayed because of the lockdown owing the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday starrer is slated to have a direct OTT release. The film will premiere on October 2 on Zeeplex.

ALSO READ: Khaali Peeli Makers Change Beyonce Song To 'Duniya Sharma Jayegi'

ALSO READ: Khaali Peeli Director Defends Beyonce Sharma Jayegi Song; Says Lyrics Were Never Intended Racially