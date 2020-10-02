Khaali Peeli Twitter Review: Did Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter Win Hearts?

Today (October 2, 2020), Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter releases on Zee Plex, and we're here with the Twitter review of the film. The film is a story of about two childhood sweethearts, Pooja (Ananya) and Blackie (Ishaan), who got separated when they were young. Later, a situation brings them back together, and it leads to a series of 'chase and escape' situations in a taxi.

When the trailer of Khaali Peeli hit the internet, it received cold reactions from netizens. One may assume that the ongoing nepotism debate could be the reason behind it, as currently netizens want to watch anyone but the star kids. Interestingly, both Ananya and Ishaan hail from filmy backgrounds.

So, let's see if the audiences have showered praise on the film, or have criticised it. Check out the tweets below..

Fenil Seta @fenil_seta: @ananyapandayy looks stunning and delivers a very entertaining performance. Her screen presence is electrifying. Special mention should go to child actors Vedant Desai & Deshna Duggad - they are quite confident. Songs are bad and that also is a minus point. But all in all, #KhaaliPeeli still deserves a watch for its style, execution, performances and commercial vibe. Ishaan Khatter is excellent. I had apprehensions whether he'll be able to pull off a role that requires him to play to the gallery. But he comes out with flying colours.

Anoop Samraj @anoopsamraj: @ananyapandayy has evolved as an actor, and keeps the audience glued to their seats with her everlasting charm and effortless dialogue delivery in #KhaaliPeeli. Your long weekend plans are sorted!

Ramesh Bala @rameshlaus: @ananyapandandayy and #IshaanKhatter 's on-screen chemistry is worth a watch! This fresh duo has done an impeccable job in #KhaaliPeeli in their Kaali Peeli.

Neel Joshi @neeljoshiii: On entertainment front - #KhaaliPeeli is amazing, fulfills what it promised. For story - With some flaws, it still moves good enough with the twists at points. Starting looks a little slow, but gets good paced by the end. Quite a decent amazing watch. #KhaaliPeeliReview.

Going by the netizens' reactions, one can say that Ishaan and Ananya have managed to woo the audiences.

(Social media posts are unedited.)