Khaali Peeli US Box Office Collection Will Leave Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter Shocked!

On October 2, 2020, Khaali Peeli starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter had a digital release, and the film received mixed response from the critics as well as the audiences. In the movie, Ishaan essays the role of a taxi driver named Blackie and Ananya plays a dancer named Pooja. While Ishaan and Ananya's fans liked the film, critics also approved it as a typical masala film.

While there's no box office game for Khaali Peeli in India, the film minted $363 in the US from 11 screens i.e., around Rs 25000. In New Zealand, the film minted a little more and earned Rs 30000 from seven screens. Clearly, the number are nothing but shocking!

The film also released in drive-in theatres in India. Trade analyst shared the report of drive-in theatre in Gurgaon and wrote, "This should come as music to ears of filmbuffs & industry people, but as bad news for those who predicted Bollywood doom. 6 shows of Khaali Peeli in a make-shift Drive In cinema in Gurgaon in weekend are all sold out. One yesterday, two today and three tomorrow. At 999/- per car."

For those, who have not watched the film yet, Khaali Peeli is available on Zee Plex.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has no time to think over the mixed response for Khaali Peeli. The actress has already started the shoot of her next film, which is being directed by Shakun Batra. Along with Ananya, the film also casts Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

Ananya is also gearing up for her debut in the Telugu film industry with Fighter, which stars handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda opposite her. The movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

