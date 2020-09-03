Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Vidyut Jammwal And Shivaleeka Oberoi To Reunite For The Sequel

Kabir Faruk's Khuda Haafiz starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi premiered on Disney+ Hotstar last month. Following its success, the makers at Panorama Studios have now announced a conclusion to the said film titled, Khuda Haafiz Chapter II.

The wheels for the creation of this film have been set in motion. The second chapter takes the love story between the lead characters (essayed by Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi) in the antecedent forward. The producing banner intentions this venture for the big screen to present to viewers ambitious action scenes woven into a love story.

Vidyut Jammwal said in an official statement, "Getting his (Sameer, lead character essayed by him) wife back is not the perfect ending. To adjust and successfully live in the society after the woman (Nargis, played by Shivaleeka Oberoi) has gone through this turmoil is the real beginning of the love story. That's what we're planning to showcase in the second chapter."

Abhishek Pathak, producer and director at Panorama Studios said, "It is great to be one of the forerunners for canvassing and backing stories for the big screen. The response to Khuda Haafiz was phenomenal and I can only hope viewers will embrace its Chapter II. It will be full of surprises and we're determined to keep the audience on the edge of their seats in theatres this time around. We take pride in creating quality films that entertain viewers and also further the cause of cinema. Our sole endeavour is to seek fresh content and experiment with the tastes of the audience. We are excited to do so with Khuda Haafiz Chapter II."

Director-writer, Faruk Kabir added, "I always wanted to take the story forward, but I wanted to wait and see how the audience responds to the film. Khuda Haafiz Chapter II is a more potent and heartfelt love story about how the lead characters come to terms with what has happened to them. It's an Agni-Pariksha now for both of them and for me to match up to my own expectations as a storyteller and that of the audience that has given such an enormously positive response to Khuda Haafiz. I'm glad that Kumarji, Abhishek and Vidyut feel the same way about this journey we are about to undertake. This is not going to be a franchise film. It's the final lethal chapter. Expect bigger action for sure, but also a bigger heart, and on a bigger screen."

Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak (Panorama Studios) and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi and Aditya Chowksey, written and directed by Faruk Kabir and starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, Khuda Haafiz Chapter II will go on floors in the first quarter of 2021.