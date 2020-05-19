Khushi Kapoor Was Mocked For Not Looking Like Mom Sridevi & Sister Janhvi: 'People Made Fun Of Me'

Khushi Kapoor Thanks People For Their Love

Janhvi's sister began the video by saying, "I am a normal 19-year-old girl. I don't think I am the person I want to be yet but I definitely think I am growing. It's so rewarding to see people show so much appreciation towards me when I have not even done anything to deserve it. I have the power to make someone else happy, it just makes this all the more worth it."

The Struggle Is Real

"I can tell you one stupid thing I have done. You learn from your experiences and other people's experiences and take it in or maybe ignore it, I don't know. People still sh*t on me. I'm kind of shy and awkward. Obviously, sometimes, the hate gets to you, especially being so young. I just want people to know I am a real person. I didn't really know how to handle it, so my self-esteem issues and insecurities stem from that," continued Khushi.

Khushi Reveals She Was Mocked For This Reason

"As a child, it (insecurities and self-esteem issues) affected the way I saw my parents. I didn't look like my mom and I didn't look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn't the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress," said Khushi while speaking about how it affected her psyche.

Khushi Concluded The Video With A Dose Of Positivity

Talking about how she has learnt to love herself over time, she said, "You just have to learn to be okay with yourself and in your own skin. I think that the way to deal with it is to say f**k it and put yourself out there and do whatever you feel like doing. I feel like people will appreciate you for it."