Kiara Advani And Rumoured Boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra Share First Pics From Maldives Vacation

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of few rumoured couples who recently jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate New Year's Eve together. The actors have not confirmed or denied their relationship rumours but the new social media posts from the same location have fans talking.

Earlier this week, Kiara and Sidharth were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. The clips of their airport visit quickly went viral on social media. Sidharth was seen in orange track pants and a black t-shirt with a jacket, while Kiara was seen in white and purple pant and plain white top.

Soon after Kiara took to her Instagram account and shared a steaming picture of herself from the beachside. The actress recently wrapped up her shoot for Raj Mehta's upcoming comedy-drama titled, Jug Jug Jeeyo. The film was being shot in Chandigarh along with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Enjoying the view, Kiara in her latest post can be seen facing the sea with her back to the camera. In the picture, she is wearing a shimmery golden coloured backless dress with a jute hat in her hand. The caption reads, "Lookin at you 2021 💫"

On the other hand, Sidharth also shared a sneak peek of his view at the vacation. Taking to Instagram stories, Malhotra shared a picture of his outfit which was matching oceanside view. He can be seen wearing a pair of blue swimming shorts while enjoying the sun.

Kiara and Sidharth have always kept their relationship secret from the media and fans. However, after being papped together at the airport and with the recent posts, fans are hoping the duo will share a picture together while on vacation. Kiara and Sidharth will share screen space for the first time in an upcoming film titled, Shershaah.

