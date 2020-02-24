Kiara Advani's Calendar Photo Plagiarism Row: Dabboo Ratnani Hits Back At Trolls With A Post

Since the last few days, fans have been drooling over Kiara Advani's picture from Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar photoshoot. At the same time, the click even stirred a controversy on social media after few netizens and pointed out the uncanny similarity between the Kabir Singh actress's shot and a picture of model Steph Taylor taken by photographer Marie Bärsch last year.

However, Dabboo Ratnani has denied all the allegations of plagiarism and revealed that Kiara's picture was inspired by Tabu's photoshoot for his calendar in 2002.

The famous celebrity photographer took to his Instagram page and clarified, "Beautiful @tabutiful for #dabbooratnanicalendar 2002. #lovenature This timeless & mesmerising shot of Tabu was taken in the year 2001 and it featured in my calendar in the year 2002. There's been a lil noise about @kiaraaliaadvani 's breathtaking 2020 calendar shot with leaf! Guess if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept!"

He further wrote, "If at all that doesn't go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarising MY OWN SELF #loveandpeace @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani Huge Thanks to my friends who trust me ! That's all that matters."

Check out his post here.

Meanwhile, Kiara's photoshoot also sparked a flood of memes online, with many making references to Kabir Singh, where her character Preeti has a possessive beau.

Talking about films, Kiara's upcoming releases include Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah and Indoo Ki Jawaani.

