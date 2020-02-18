    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kiara Advani: Lust Stories Was A Game Changer For Me

      By
      |

      Kiara Advani is all enthralled after unveiling the trailer of her upcoming Netflix film, Guilty. At the trailer launch event, Kiara revealed how she ended up coming on the board for Guilty and said, "I was in the car with Karan when he told me he has heard a narration and it's a very strong role. He said it's the most thrilling script he had heard. He wanted me to hear it and told me it was on Netflix."

      Kiara further added, "But he thought I may have an apprehension in my mind because I had signed films like 'Kabir Singh' and 'Good Newwz' but in my head, the platform doesn't matter. What matters is the content."

      kiara-advani-lust-stories-was-a-game-changer-for-me

      Kiara also asserted that she had no qualms about returning to web medium and said, "As an actor you want to reach out as many people as possible. Fortunately, the script that came to me was Guilty. Lust Stories was a game changer for me. So there was never a second thought about doing Guilty. It seemed like a perfect opportunity."

      The Kabir Singh actress also said that the story of the film is so layered that it cannot be classified as a thriller. "Yesterday I called Karan and asked him, 'What do I say (about the trailer)' and he said something that I wrote down because it aptly describes the film."

      Kiara Advani Unveils Trailer For Netflix Thriller Film Guilty: Nails Grunge Chic Look

      "Basically, consent is a victim of perception. And it's true because what may be consensual to you might not be consensual to someone else. How each one of us looks at it," said Kiara.

      Written by Kanika Dhillon and Atika Chohan, Guilty will stream on Netflix from March 6.

      Read more about: kiara advani guilty lust stories
      Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 22:33 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X