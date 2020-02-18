Kiara Advani: Lust Stories Was A Game Changer For Me

Kiara Advani is all enthralled after unveiling the trailer of her upcoming Netflix film, Guilty. At the trailer launch event, Kiara revealed how she ended up coming on the board for Guilty and said, "I was in the car with Karan when he told me he has heard a narration and it's a very strong role. He said it's the most thrilling script he had heard. He wanted me to hear it and told me it was on Netflix."

Kiara further added, "But he thought I may have an apprehension in my mind because I had signed films like 'Kabir Singh' and 'Good Newwz' but in my head, the platform doesn't matter. What matters is the content."

Kiara also asserted that she had no qualms about returning to web medium and said, "As an actor you want to reach out as many people as possible. Fortunately, the script that came to me was Guilty. Lust Stories was a game changer for me. So there was never a second thought about doing Guilty. It seemed like a perfect opportunity."

The Kabir Singh actress also said that the story of the film is so layered that it cannot be classified as a thriller. "Yesterday I called Karan and asked him, 'What do I say (about the trailer)' and he said something that I wrote down because it aptly describes the film."

Kiara Advani Unveils Trailer For Netflix Thriller Film Guilty: Nails Grunge Chic Look

"Basically, consent is a victim of perception. And it's true because what may be consensual to you might not be consensual to someone else. How each one of us looks at it," said Kiara.

Written by Kanika Dhillon and Atika Chohan, Guilty will stream on Netflix from March 6.