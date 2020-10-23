Kiara Advani On Her 'Vibrator Scene' In Lust Stories: I Had No Experience With The Device

Kiara Advani is engrossed in promoting her upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The gorgeous actress recently appeared in Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha and shared her experience of working with filmmaker Karan Johar. Kiara also spoke at great length about her 'vibrator scene' in Netflix film Lust Stories and revealed that she had no experience with the device.

Kiara said, "He'd (Karan) tell each of us what to do, which is very interesting and I think he, at least for me, he literally held my hand through that. So, most of the homework, I would say was happening simultaneously on set."

Speaking about her 'vibrator scene' which had become a hot topic of discussion in 2018, Kiara said, "But, of course because it was this vibrator scene, I had really no experience with this device. I needed to google it. Thanks to some of the films like Ugly Truth and one or two other films that have scenes like this, I was aware of how an insinuation scene like this would look."

Kiara also shared that she didn't take too many takes to do the vibrator scene, and simply pretended to fake yoga breathing exercises to enact the scene.

For the unknown, in Lust Stories, Kiara plays a young married woman, whose husband fails to satisfy her sexual desires.

In the same chat show, while praising Karan, the Good Newwz actress said that she considers herself very lucky to have worked with Karan, because he acts out the whole thing on the sets.

With respect to work, Kiara is all set to bewitch her fans on November 9 with Laxmmi Bomb's release.

