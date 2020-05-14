Kiara Advani Reveals She Has Never Been On A Dating App: 'I Am Old-School When It Comes To Love'
With two back-to-back box-office hits, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, Kiara Advani is currently on a professional high. Speaking about her personal life, the actress has been rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, ever since they were spotted together on various occasions. However, both, Kiara and Sidharth denied their linkup rumours.
Recently, while speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Kiara opened up about her idea of love and revealed that she has never been on any dating apps.
Kiara Advani's Idea Of Romance
The actor, whose upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani deals with an online romance, was quoted as saying by the daily, "I am old-school when it comes to love. I like to be pursued and wooed, meet someone in more than a digital way. I am a die-hard romantic and believe in true love."
Her Take On Dating Apps
"It is the way forward. I know so many people who have met online and got married. So, it's great wherever you meet your soulmate, medium doesn't matter," the tabloid quoted the Kabir Singh actress as saying.
Kiara On Why It Would Be Inconvenient For Her To Join A Dating App Now
The Guilty actress revealed, "I have never been on a dating app and now, it wouldn't be convenient. Being a known person has its drawbacks."
Meanwhile, The Actress Has Some Interesting Projects In The Pipeline
Besides Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara's other film projects include Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah.
Not Mahesh Babu, But Kiara Advani To Work With Prabhas In Her Next Tollywood Outing?
Pushpa: Kiara Advani To Feature In The Allu Arjun Starrer? Deets Inside!