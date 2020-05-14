Kiara Advani Reveals She Has Never Been On A Dating App: 'I Am Old-School When It Comes To Love'

Kiara Advani's Idea Of Romance

The actor, whose upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani deals with an online romance, was quoted as saying by the daily, "I am old-school when it comes to love. I like to be pursued and wooed, meet someone in more than a digital way. I am a die-hard romantic and believe in true love."

Her Take On Dating Apps

"It is the way forward. I know so many people who have met online and got married. So, it's great wherever you meet your soulmate, medium doesn't matter," the tabloid quoted the Kabir Singh actress as saying.

Kiara On Why It Would Be Inconvenient For Her To Join A Dating App Now

The Guilty actress revealed, "I have never been on a dating app and now, it wouldn't be convenient. Being a known person has its drawbacks."

Meanwhile, The Actress Has Some Interesting Projects In The Pipeline

Besides Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara's other film projects include Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah.