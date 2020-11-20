Kiara Advani's Birthday Wish For Her 'Blingy Behen' Ishita Is Filled With Lots Of Cute Memories

Kiara Advani who is busy shooting for her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh, recently penned an endearing birthday wish for her sister Ishita Advani who turns a year older today. The actress went on a photo-sharing spree and posted some of her most priceless memories with the birthday girl on her Instagram story.

Gear up for some major sibling goals!

Happy Moments The Kabir Singh actress shared a picture in which she and her sister Ishita are seen chilling together. Pillow Love In this picture, Kiara's sister Ishita is seen using the actress as a pillow as they both dozed off on a couch together. Kiara captioned the picture as, "Always using me as a pillow." 'Bling' It On Kiara Advani and her 'blingy behen' Ishita are seen twinning in metallic t-shirts as they pose near a poolside. Travel Tales The Good Newwz actress dug into her travel diaries and pulled out one of her pictures with Ishita from an overseas trip. She wrote, "To many more adventures together @ishitaadvani." Say Cheese In this monochrome snap, Kiara and her sister Ishita are seen striking pose for the camera. A Walk Down The Memory Lane The actress also shared several unseen pictures from her childhood and teenage days with the birthday girl.

Kiara Advani shares a close bond with her sister Ishita, and the siblings often share adorable posts for each other on social media. When Ishita got engaged to the love of her life in December last year, the actress expressed her joy with a sweet Instagram post that read, "There's nothing better than seeing my sister Soooo happy and that's what you bring to all our lives @karmavivan ! Welcoming my brother to the family.. you passed with flying colors! The first addition to our family! We love you and can't wait for all the fun times ahead and to share this amazing journey together! I wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness."

Meanwhile, Kiara celebrated a virtual Diwali with her family this year as she is away from them for a film shoot.

