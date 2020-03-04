Kiara Advani's Doppelganger Goes Viral By Recreating Kabir Singh Scenes On TikTok

Kiara Advani who gained popularity recently is on the road to becoming a bankable actress in Bollywood. The actress gained quite the career boost, post her performance in Netflix's Lust Stories and Kabir Singh. She has several big films lined up including, Guilty, Laxmmi Bomb and more.

Now, the actress' look alike is also breaking the internet with her TikTok videos. Kalpana Sharma has been recreating scenes from Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, playing Kiara's character Preeti.

The videos, however, have gone viral due to her uncanny resemblance with the actress. In the videos, she can be seen dressed in Preeti's look and copies her mannerisms and smile to the point. The resemblance has helped Kalpana garner quite the fanbase on several social media platforms.

Check out the videos of Kalpana imitating Kiara,

Kiara Advani, on the work front, is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Netflix film Guilty. Sporting a grunge chic look, she plays a band member who gets caught up in college drama and has to prove her boyfriend's innocence. She was last seen in Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

Apart from Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, she will also be seen in Anees Bazmee-directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Indoo Ki Jawani and Shershaah.

Kiara Advani: Lust Stories Was A Game Changer For Me

Kiara Advani Unveils Trailer For Netflix Thriller Film Guilty: Nails Grunge Chic Look