Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawani To Get A Theatrical Release On December 11
Kiara Advani's upcoming film will be hitting the big screens instead of opting for an OTT release. The makers of Indoo Ki Jawani are all set to release the film in theatres on December 11, 2020.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter account on Friday. He said that the makers have chosen to go for a traditional release and wrote, "#BreakingNews... ALL SET FOR THEATRICAL RELEASE IN DEC 2020... #IndooKiJawani - starring #KiaraAdvani and #AdityaSeal - to release in *cinemas* on 11 Dec 2020... Directed by Abir Sengupta... Produced by TSeries, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples."
Indoo Ki Jawani Is The Second Film To Opt For Theatrical Release
Since the pandemic hit the country and the lockdown began, all filmmakers have faced a big challenge. Many even opted for an OTT release with streaming platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Apart from digital releases, films meant for the big screen like Akshay Kumar's Laxmii and Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo, both featuring big stars, also released on OTT platform.
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Earned Rs 2.32 Crore In One Week
Since the theatres reopened at 50% capacity, one new release has made it to the big screens- Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Directed by Abhishek Sharma the film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in leading roles. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film has earned a total of Rs 2.32 crore in one week. The film was released across 800 screens and approximately has 2,800 shows across India.
Indoo Ki Jawani Is Kiara's First Solo Release
Coming back to Indoo Ki Jawani, the film is Kiara Advani's first solo release and also stars Aditya Seal as the male lead. The film reportedly is a coming of age comedy and follows a feisty girl named Indoo from Ghaziabad, whose left and right swipes on a dating app results in hilarious chaos.
