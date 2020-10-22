Kiara Advani Says 'I Am Single Till I Am Married' Amid Rumours Of Dating Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani Reveals Her Current Relationship Status

The actress told Neha Dhupia, "I really like the status that says, ‘I am single till I'm married'. So, I'm not married, that's why I'm single."

Kiara Says Marrying A Person From The Same Profession Wouldn't Matter To Her

She further continued, "I'm just trying to think how much I've dated before I was famous and compare the two. You know what, it's only that you end up meeting people in your line of work much more than you would meet people otherwise. I mean, if I was dating or getting married to an actor, I don't think the profession would matter so much."

Last year, when Kiara was quizzed about rumours of her dating Sidharth, the actress said, "No, I'm not dating Sidharth, I'm very single."

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra Had Also Reacted To His Link-Up Rumours With Kiara

On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, the Student Of The Year actor said, "The amount of rumours I have had in the tabloids, I'm having lesser fun in real life. I wish they were true. Kiara is lovely. We are going to work together in future. But I'm single."