Kiara Advani Says Kabir Singh's Final Scene Justified Everything: Love Is Love At The End Of The Day

Kiara On Her Character Preeti

While speaking to Neha, Kiara said that the final scene of Kabir Singh justified everything, and added, "For me, that scene showed her strength, she wasn't just going to just go back to the man she loved. She decided to raise a child on her own, she left, she left him, she left the man her parents forced her to marry."

Kiara Further Added..

"I just felt she was not the woman that maybe other people saw her to be till that interval. I felt unfortunate for those people who did have the comments of misogyny and all of that which of course there is a part of the character, but that's something that was always known to the audience when you see it in the promos also," averred the Good Newwz actress.

Kiara On The Controversial Slap Scene

Kiara also spoke about the 'slap scene', which made many viewers uncomfortable. She said, "Unfortunately, some people just made the slap, the whole movie about one slap. It was not about one slap. That's not something that I stand for. And, that's not something that I would ever stand for and that's not something Preeti stood for, either."

'Love Is Love At The End Of The Day'

While rooting for her character Preeti, Kiara said, "She doesn't go back to him. He comes finding her and even in that moment she doesn't want to see his face but they have a confrontation and that's what their climax scene, I think was 20 minutes long, where everything is discussed, argued and I guess, love is love at the end of the day. They both come back together."

Currently, Kiara is busy promoting her upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, and is all set to release on November 9, 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.