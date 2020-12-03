Kiara Advani Gives A Surprising Reply When Asked What She Would Write In Sidharth Malhotra's Tinder Bio!

Kiara Advani Won't Put Rumoured Beau On A Dating Platform

While speaking with Pinkvilla, when the Indoo Ki Jawani actress was asked to write a Tinder bio for Sidharth Malhotra, she blushed and replied, "I don't want to put him on Tinder at all." Aww, we wonder if that Kiara's subtle way of telling us that something is brewing between her and Sid!

Kiara Advani Says She Still Believes In Fairytale Romance

Further, when the entertainment portal quizzed Kiara about her idea of dating apps, the actress said that she believes in the one woman, one man concept. "I believe in that one woman, one man sort of thing. I still believe in that fairytale romance. I feel like dating apps, if i find that person on it, for sure that's not a problem. My bio will be that only, looking for love. I am for the long haul. That ways, for some people, I'll be very boring. All or nothing, that's me," Kiara told Pinkvilla.

When Akshay Kumar Pulled Kiara Advani's Leg

During the promotions of Laxmmi on Kapil Sharma's show, when Kiara was asked "Do you have dates reserved for love or you don't have a boyfriend only?," her co-star Akshay Kumar left everyone in splits with his answer. The superstar made ROFL reference to Sidharth, who Kiara is rumoured to be dating, by saying, "Bari 'siddhanto' wali ladki hai (She is a woman of principles)."