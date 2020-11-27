Kiara Advani Tells Kareena Kapoor She Wants To Do An Action Film ‘So Bad’ On What Women Want 3

Kiara Advani is the first guest on season 3 of What Women Want, a radio show hosted by the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan. During the course of a candid conversation, Kiara says she REALLY wants to do an action film so that she can get abs!

The girl next door, Kiara Advani, talks to the sassy Kareena Kapoor Khan all about her fitness regime on the new season of Mirchi's What Women Want. From diet control to workouts and physical fitness, Kiara has always adapted her look to the roles she plays. In the hot and candid conversation, Kiara admits that she wants to indulge in more diverse roles, especially an action film, for which she can build abs and toned legs. She also tells Kareena that she'd be happy to take up a role that requires her to gain weight because, "Getting paid to eat? Why not?"

