    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kiara Advani Unveils Trailer For Netflix Thriller Film Guilty: Nails Grunge Chic Look

      By
      |

      After collaborating with Netflix for Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, Karan Johar is all set to bring a new Netfix original to the streaming service. The film titled Guilty, will also bring Kiara Advani and Karan Johar together once again.

      kiara advani

      Produced by Dharmatic, Dharma Productions' digital content production wing, the film's trailer was shared by the cast on social media. Netflix shared the trailer while teasing the film's plot, the caption read, "One night. One truth. Who will plead guilty?"

      View this post on Instagram

      @kiaraaliaadvani @itstahershabbir @gurfatehpirzada @akansharanjankapoor

      A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on Feb 17, 2020 at 11:29pm PST

      The two-minute-long trailer shows Kiara in a grunge look with platinum blonde hair and red streaks. The two looks show her years apart as, a college student and a songwriter to her boyfriend's band and years later as a public personality, and girlfriend to a musician. Following an incident and a rape victim, the film will attempt to find the truth of the night.

      Yesterday, Karan had shared Kiara's look and first poster of the film on social media. He wrote, "@advani_kiara...a raw poetic playlist and a mystery - aap convince ho gaye ya aur bataun? #Guilty trailer out tomorrow."

      Guilty also stars, Taher Shabbir, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in pivotal roles. The Netflix original will hit the streaming service on March 6, 2020.

      Karan Johar Shuts Down Rumours Of Launching Suhana Khan with Asim Riaz in Student Of The Year 3

      From Alia Bhatt To Sara Ali Khan: Bollywood's 6 New Couples To Celebrate Their First Valentine's Day

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 13:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X