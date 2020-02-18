Kiara Advani Unveils Trailer For Netflix Thriller Film Guilty: Nails Grunge Chic Look

After collaborating with Netflix for Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, Karan Johar is all set to bring a new Netfix original to the streaming service. The film titled Guilty, will also bring Kiara Advani and Karan Johar together once again.

Produced by Dharmatic, Dharma Productions' digital content production wing, the film's trailer was shared by the cast on social media. Netflix shared the trailer while teasing the film's plot, the caption read, "One night. One truth. Who will plead guilty?"

@kiaraaliaadvani @itstahershabbir @gurfatehpirzada @akansharanjankapoor

The two-minute-long trailer shows Kiara in a grunge look with platinum blonde hair and red streaks. The two looks show her years apart as, a college student and a songwriter to her boyfriend's band and years later as a public personality, and girlfriend to a musician. Following an incident and a rape victim, the film will attempt to find the truth of the night.

Yesterday, Karan had shared Kiara's look and first poster of the film on social media. He wrote, "@advani_kiara...a raw poetic playlist and a mystery - aap convince ho gaye ya aur bataun? #Guilty trailer out tomorrow."

.@advani_kiara...a raw poetic playlist and a mystery - aap convince ho gaye ya aur bataun? #Guilty trailer out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jlPzVU0GXR — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 17, 2020

Guilty also stars, Taher Shabbir, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in pivotal roles. The Netflix original will hit the streaming service on March 6, 2020.

