Kiran Juneja On Working With Rishi Kapoor In Hamara Khandan: I Was New Then & Learned A Lot From Him

Actress Kiran Juneja shared screen space with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in the 1988 film Hamara Khandan. While the entire nation is mourning over the evergreen actor Rishi Kapoor's sudden demise, actress Kiran Juneja recalls her working experience with Rishi Kapoor in the film.

Talking about working with Rishi Kapoor Kiran Juneja shares, "I had worked in Hamara Khandan with him - a Tahir Hussain film. I was new then and learned a lot from him as he would always give a few suggestions. I was also observing him on the sets as an actor and picking up tips. He was witty and his sense of humour was great. Very often he would have us in splits on the sets. I got to know him a little more closely because of Rameshji's closeness to the Kapoor family."

Kiran Juneja's debut, and one of the most iconic shows of Indian television, Buniyaad is now being re-telecasted.

