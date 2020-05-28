Kiran Kumar Reveals How He Beat COVID-19 With The Help Of His Family & These Dos & Don’ts

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar, who's well-known for playing negative characters in many Bollywood films, has finally beaten COVID-19. The actor is currently under home isolation and while speaking to a media portal, Kiran reveals how he beat the virus with positivity and the constant support of his family.

He told Mumbai Mirror, "I told my wife to buy disposable utensils for me to eat in. My food would be prepared and kept on the staircase. I'd pick it up myself, eat and dispose off the plates, ensuring zero contact. I also made my own bed and cleaned the room. You must wear a disposable mask and gloves every time you use the washroom, if it's a shared one."

The Dhadkan actor also asserted that when he was diagnosed with COVID-19, his family was sick worried about him, but they are very optimistic in nature, and hence boosted Kiran's morale during his battle against COVID-19.

When asked about how he kept his mind occupied while maintaining self-isolation, he said, "My reading choices are quite outlandish in that I believe in aliens and enjoy my Asimovs (Isaac Asimov, American writer of science fiction). I also binge-watched Star Trek, Star Wars and some Hindi films."

Actor Kiran Kumar Tests Negative For COVID-19!

While praising his family, Kumar said, "I may be a known name but at home, my wife (Sushma) is the tigress. She never let any of us mope and my sister (Nikki), who has been pampering me like a kid, cooked my favourite dishes. My children (Shaurya and Srishti) have been tending to my every need while my support staff, Pramod and Jay, have also stood by me like a rock, instead of running away after finding out that I had tested positive."

Kiran Kumar's recovery story is indeed very helpful to bust some myths around the virus!