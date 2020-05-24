Kiran Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19: There's No Fever, No Cough Or Any Kind Of Breathlessness

If the latest reports are to be believed, actor Kiran Kumar has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. The actor confirmed the news while speaking with an entertainment portal. He revealed that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 14 and is asymptomatic.

The actor told News18 that he went to the hospital for a minor medical procedure earlier this month. He was asked to get a few tests done before, including the COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure. After testing positive, he is quarantined at home.

A News18 report quoted him as saying, "I'm asymptomatic positive. I had got myself tested on May 14 and it turned out I had coronavirus. But there's no fever, no cough or any kind of breathlessness. I'm absolutely fine, and have quarantined myself at home. It has been 10 days and I haven't developed any symptoms."

The actor further joked that doing all the chores by himself reminded him of his 'boarding school days'. He was quoted as saying, "I'm currently staying on the third floor of my residence. My family lives on the second floor. I'm alone and reliving my boarding school days, putting my own bed and washing my own clothes (laughs)."

Reportedly, the veteran actor will undergo a second test on either Monday (May 25) or Tuesday (May 26)."

Kiran Kumar is a known face in the world of films and television. He has starred in Bollywood films like Tezaab, Khuda Gawah, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Julie and Dhadkan.

