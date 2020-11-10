Kirti Kulhari Is Looking Forward To Celebrating Diwali With Her Family This Year

Diwali 2020 is going to be very different than what we are used to with the COVID-19 pandemic in the scenarios. Just like us, many celebrities are eager to spend time with their loved ones this Diwali, after months of lockdown and not seeing each other, taking the necessary precautions of course.

Kirti Kulhari is super excited about joining her family in her ancestral village in Rajasthan to celebrate Diwali this year, as she hasn't been present for the annual celebrations for the past three years.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kirti said, "Due to the lockdown, no one met anyone for most of the year and everyone was stuck in their homes. My grandparents, too, were on their own throughout the lockdown. My sister, too, has come from Chandigarh with her kids. Meeting family with Covid-19 and pandemic all around the world and knowing everyone is fine means a lot in these times. So, this year, I decided to be there and celebrate Diwali with everyone, which is what festivals are all about- being with your loved ones."

Although she is not big on festivals, Kirti is still looking forward to the many activities she will get to do for Diwali. "I like to keep things low-key on festivals. In my village, we will have the Laxmi puja in the evening, followed by home-made delicious dinner, and being together. We don't do rangolis in the village house as there is a lot of mitti around and due to the wind, everything gets blown away. But we will light a lot of diyas and decorate the house with flowers. And winters is the best season to be in Rajasthan," she said.

She also acknowledged that Diwali will be a quiet, non-inclusive affair for many people across the country due to the pandemic restrictions.

Talking about work, Kirti will next be seen in The Girl On The Train, starring alongside Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari.

