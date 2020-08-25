Kirti Kulhari Says Her Marriage Has Affected Her Career In The ‘Best Way’

Kirti Kulhari opened up about how her marriage had a positive impact on her career as an actor. Kirti, who got married to Saahil Sehgal in 2016, shared that her husband and her in-laws supported her in her career decisions while the Hindi film industry was parallel going through a reformation in terms of female artists.

Speaking to Times of India, Kirti explained how a woman's career does not come to a standstill after marriage. She said, "I did not set out to become that woman but I think my marriage kind of coincided with Bollywood going through that change in mindset in the society. It is like you can be 30 and above and still be acting. You can be married, have kids, and still be acting. The industry was going through the transformation and I just joined the bandwagon."

Coincidentally, it is after her marriage that some of Kirti's most successful films have been delivered, be it Pink, Uri: The Surgical Strike or Mission Mangal.

Talking about how her marriage helped her grow immensely on the career front, she said, "My marriage has affected my career in the best possible way. I have a husband who knows much more than me about films. I have learnt so much from him. We watch a movie and discuss things. I grew so much as a person and as an actor and all the apprehensions I had before my marriage, were all broken by him. He has supported me in the most amazing way and helped me reach where I am today. Even my in-laws supported me blindly which means a lot to me."

Kirti will next be seen in The Girl On The Train, starring alongside Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film is a remake of the 2016 Hollywood film of the same name, and has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

