      Kobe Bryant’s Demise: Dia Mirza Breaks Down; Says His Chopper Crashing In California Disturbed Her

      Actress Dia Mirza broke down at the Jaipur Literature Festival while mourning the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. When asked, what made her emotional, Dia said, "My day started really well yesterday (January 26). At around 3 (early morning) this news alert came on my phone for a very big player, NBA player who I followed for a while."

      "His chopper crashing in California disturbed me. It really upset me. There are different things that upset us on different days, but we take care of ourselves. I was overwhelmed because my blood pressure was low," added Dia.

      Dia also refused to take a paper napkin to wipe off her tears and said, "Don't hold back from being an empath. Don't be afraid of shedding your tears. Feel it, feel the full extent of everything. It's good. It gives us strength. It does. And this is not a performance."

      For the unversed, Kobe and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas.

      Earlier, many celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Rishi Kapoor mourned the demise of Kobe Bryant.

