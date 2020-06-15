Koena Mitra: Those Writing Essays Mourning Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Used To Mock Him

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has come as deeply upsetting news. It is being argued by some celebrities that he was made to feel like an outsider in the industry. Koena Mitra has opened up about how there are many actors like Sushant who are not treated like family unless their family belongs to the industry.

She highlighted the discrimination faced by John Abraham, Sushmita Sen and Priyanka Chopra in the early days of their career, and said that even now, there are many Sushants in the industry.

Speaking to Times of India, Koena said, "Sushant was such a bright guy, good looking actor and he succeeded with good films. Despite that I read a statement that he was treated like an outsider, not invited at parties and weddings."

She continued, "A lot of people have experienced this, he is not the first one. The film industry will not treat you like family till the time your family doesn't belong to the industry or if you are not a camp follower. It's pretty sad. He's not the first one and there are many such Sushants in our industry. I would never call him a coward, no one knows what he was going through. No one has the right to call him weak, quitter and that he couldn't handle it. Maybe he was very angry and knew that it was of no help of showing his anger."

Koena further said, "Those writing essays mourning his death used to mock him because he was a TV star. There is a discrimination we have in our industry. If you are from the fashion industry, models can't do anything, if you are from the TV industry, they say you don't have a standard, are not of the same category. Imagine the kind of rejection, discrimination John Abraham, Sushmita, Priyanka had to face. I am happy to see them do so well now. A couple of years back a lot of people were behind Priyanka Chopra, trying to finish her. But she was smart enough, she moved out of this mess and has started doing so well."

Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai home, on June 14, 2020.