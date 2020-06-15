    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Koena Mitra: Those Writing Essays Mourning Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Used To Mock Him

      By
      |

      Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has come as deeply upsetting news. It is being argued by some celebrities that he was made to feel like an outsider in the industry. Koena Mitra has opened up about how there are many actors like Sushant who are not treated like family unless their family belongs to the industry.

      She highlighted the discrimination faced by John Abraham, Sushmita Sen and Priyanka Chopra in the early days of their career, and said that even now, there are many Sushants in the industry.

      Koena Mitra: There Are Many Sushants In Our Industry

      Speaking to Times of India, Koena said, "Sushant was such a bright guy, good looking actor and he succeeded with good films. Despite that I read a statement that he was treated like an outsider, not invited at parties and weddings."

      She continued, "A lot of people have experienced this, he is not the first one. The film industry will not treat you like family till the time your family doesn't belong to the industry or if you are not a camp follower. It's pretty sad. He's not the first one and there are many such Sushants in our industry. I would never call him a coward, no one knows what he was going through. No one has the right to call him weak, quitter and that he couldn't handle it. Maybe he was very angry and knew that it was of no help of showing his anger."

      ALSO READ: Shekhar Kapur Says He Knew The Story Of The People That Let Sushant Singh Rajput Down

      Koena further said, "Those writing essays mourning his death used to mock him because he was a TV star. There is a discrimination we have in our industry. If you are from the fashion industry, models can't do anything, if you are from the TV industry, they say you don't have a standard, are not of the same category. Imagine the kind of rejection, discrimination John Abraham, Sushmita, Priyanka had to face. I am happy to see them do so well now. A couple of years back a lot of people were behind Priyanka Chopra, trying to finish her. But she was smart enough, she moved out of this mess and has started doing so well."

      ALSO READ: After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Shamita Shetty Opens Up On Battling Depression

      Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai home, on June 14, 2020.

      Story first published: Monday, June 15, 2020, 20:08 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X