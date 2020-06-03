Koi Mil Gaya's Jadoo Had An Extra Thumb: Hrithik Roshan Reveals The Reason After 16 Years!

A Fan Makes An Interesting Observation About Jadoo

Recently, a netizen on Twitter asked Hrithik Roshan, "Watching Koi...Mil Gaya on TV and a weird observation... Was it an on purpose decision to give an extra thumb to Jadoo just like Rohit Mehra, which was the major reason for the connect between the two characters?"

Hrithik Roshan Solves The Mystery About Jadoo's Extra Thumb

Replying to the fan's query, the superstar wrote back, "Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn't look as great as I wanted :) you have a good eye my friend. Stay safe."

How Koi Mil Gaya Changed Hrithik's Life!

On the 15th anniversary of the film's release, the superstar had revealed how he found it empowering to play the character of Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya.

In an Instagram post, the actor had written, "Koi Mil Gaya gave birth to Krrish, and in a weird way playing Rohit gave birth to a newfound strength in myself. Rohit helped me understand every single thing I went through as a boy with a stutter. And made me realize how everything that ‘is' was simply meant to be. He helped me understand that strength is not as important as courage. And that it is okay to have weaknesses and being okay with your weaknesses in itself is courage."

"Another beautiful thing he taught me is never to assume what other people are thinking. He never did. Never tried to mind-read others like we so often [do] in this age of SMS and WhatsApp. Rohit took things at face value or based on evidence. A good tip for today's generation who should know that you can never really communicate the tone while typing the words. Today relationships are at the mercy of how the typed sentence is interpreted. Fifteen years ago, a Jaadu happened in the theatres and another jaadu in my own life. So keep going. Others have said this before, I'm saying it now, and you will say it one day looking back at the things that didn't make sense. It's all going to work out," he had further added in his post.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan To Reunite With Jadoo In Krrish 4?

Recently, a Mumbai Mirror report stated that the makers are planning to bring back Jadoo for Krrish 4. The report also said that Hrithik and his director-father Rakesh Roshan have been working on the script with several writers during the lockdown, and with the huge technology leap in the last sixteen years, the film could take on a new look.