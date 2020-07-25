Komal Nahta Gives Bad Review To Dil Bechara; Gets Roasted By Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans

Trade analyst and film critic Komal Nahta reviewed the last film of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara and refrained himself from calling the movie 'good' as he found the film 'dull and depressing'. He took to microblogging site and tweeted, "Sadly, neither does 'Dil Bechara' do justice to late Sushant Singh Rajput's talent nor is it a good film. It is dull and depressing." His negative review for the film didn't go down well with Sushant's fans who are extremely emotional after watching Dil Bechara, and they started slamming the film critic for his review.

Upset with Komal Nahta's tweet, a user wrote, "It is supposed to be sad and depressing. I assume you've neither read the fault in our stars by John Green nor watched the movie adaptation of the same name. I guess you were expecting masala bollywood touch with lots of dramatic scenes and maybe Shushant's character miraculously dodging death and a happy ending. But you are extremely wrong sir."

Another fan of Sushant wrote, "Know your malafide intentions quite well. This was wat was expected frm you. Such a beautiful performance & still you say he cud have performed better.Maybe you wanted a Nepo kid in there and then u wud have gone gaga even if Nepo kid performance wud have 50% of wat sushant did."

"I guess Komal is so trained to like the idiotic, stupid and mindless films of the rest of the Bollywood therefore he is unable to appreciate the real acting and a sensitive story. They have made this film as good as the Hollywood's version which obviously he could not understand," tweeted another user.

A few netizens also defended Komal Nahta's review and came out in his support.

A user wrote, "@KomalNahta that was the most appropriate & Fair review of dil bechara, though I'm a sushant fan from pavitra rishta & his jhalak times, but it can not deny the reality that the story, direction & music of this film didn't do the justice to sushant's Sushant's acting and talent."

Another user wrote, "I'm glad you reviewed this film as fairly as you did. I believe Sushant would've appreciated this too. Just because it is his last film, doesn't mean it mustn't be reviewed for its cinematic abilities. When you retell a story like TFioS, you do not take away from it, the very."

(Social media posts are unedited.)