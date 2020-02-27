Konkona Sen Sharma And Ranvir Shorey File For Divorce After Five Years Of Separation

If news reports are to be believed, Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shoey have filed for divorce after five years of separation. The couple who tied the knot in 2010 at a private wedding ceremony, got separated in 2015. As per a report in Spotboye, they have filed for divorce and the legal separation has been put forth by mutual consent. Reportedly, the divorce decree will be granted in the next six months.

Buzz is that Konkona and Ranvir underwent detailed counseling but things didn't work out. Eventually, both of them decided to part ways. The estranged couple have an eight-year old son, Haroon and both have been given joint custody of him.

The Spotboye report quoted a source as saying, "This is one of the most amicable divorces ever seen. But yes, it is extremely sad that they could not get back together."

Ranvir and Konkona had announced their separation on Twitter in September 2015. "Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you," the Page 3 actress had written on her Twitter page.

Later in an interview with Hindustan Times, Konkona had opened up about her split with Ranvir and was quoted as saying, "In the past, I faced a lot of ­speculative writing about my personal life, and I did not enjoy that. I felt that this (Twitter) was a public forum where I could make a formal announcement."

Meanwhile, Ranvir had blamed himself for their failed marriage and had said at an event, "Yes, we have separated mutually. But I still believe in the institution of marriage. I understand because of my recent separation this question is coming up (of belief in marriage). But I don't think the institution of marriage has anything to do in that. I only blame myself for that (the split)," he was quoted by IANS as saying.

Ranvir and Konkona have worked together in films like Traffic Signal, Mixed Doubles, Aaja Nachle and Gour Hari Dastaan - The Freedom File.

