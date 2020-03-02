    For Quick Alerts
      Krishna Shroff Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Eban Hyams On Vacation; Calls Him ‘Her Favourite Fish'

      Jackie Shroff's daughter and Tiger's sister, Krishna Shroff, has been making the headlines for the PDA with boyfriend Eban Hyams. On Saturday, Krishan shared a picture with Eban on her Instagram profile and it is currently trending on social media.

      The post shows Krishna and Eban, kissing in front of an aquarium. She captioned the picture as, "My favourite fish in the sea." The two look like they are currently in Dubai enjoying some vacation time together.

      Their PDA has been getting cuter by the month, as earlier, Krishna had shared a picture with Eban while on a beach trip. And on Valentine's Day, she shared a set of lovely pictures and wrote, "Grateful for you every day, E."

      Eban has also referred to Krishna as "wifey," on Instagram which sparked wedding rumours for the two. But they were quickly dismissed by Krishan herself., "It's hilarious... Just a term. And it is crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on," she had told Mumbai Mirror.

      Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 15:33 [IST]
