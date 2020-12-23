Krishna Shroff On Her Breakup With Eban Hyams: We Both Just Realized We Would Be Better Off As Friends

Krishna Shroff Reveals Why She Broke Up With Eban Hyams

Speaking about why she and Eban decided to go separate ways, Krishna said, "There were many things that eventually led to it, but I'll keep that private. I think we both just realized we would be better off as friends as opposed to being in a relationship, so it wasn't very messy of a break up at all."

Krishna Says She Has No Issues Being Friends With Exes

On being asked if she is still in touch with Eban, Krishna Yeah, but just not as much anymore. I've never had an issue being friends with my exes... usually they have a problem with it."

Krishna Shroff On Being Single Now

Krishna said that she is enjoying her single life and added, "It's actually been amazing. I love the fact that I can focus solely on myself and my businesses now without any distractions or the drama a relationship tends to bring.

Krishna Shroff On If She Is Open To Dating Again

Krishna's recent viral picture with Salt Bae even had her ex beau Eban drop a comment that read, "you move quick." When asked if she is open to dating again, she told the tabloid, "I honestly haven't even thought about that yet since it's only been a little over a month since my break up. I'm really enjoying this time to myself and doing the things I love and want to. It's been refreshing."