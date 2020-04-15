    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Krishna Shroff Talks About How She Fell In Love With Eban Hyams; Reveals Who Proposed First!

      By
      |

      It's no secret that Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is in a relationship with Eban Hyams. The lovebirds have been setting the internet on fire with their PDA-filled pictures. Recently, Krishna deleted her workout and vacation pictures with Eban, which led to rumours of trouble in their relationship. However, all's well between the couple and they are currently enjoying each other's company amid the nationwide lockdown.

      tiger-krishna

      In an interview with Spotboye, Krishna opened up about her love story with Eban. She said that she was instantly attracted to him the moment she met him.

      Krishna said, "He is very attractive, really my type," further adding, "Over time it became much stronger because I started getting to know him. We shared so much of the same interests. We are so comfortable with each other and have so much in common."

      Agreeing with Krishna, Eban said, "The personalities that we have are so similar. Sometimes, she reminds me of my mother and I want to be like my father. The qualities she has are the ones you look for. That's what made our bond so much stronger."

      On being asked who proposed to whom, Krishna revealed it was Eban who confessed his feelings first. She said, "I didn't have to really think about it, it came very easily."

      Krishna also revealed how her family reacted to their relationship and said that her mother Ayesha was going through her posts on Instagram and when she stumbled upon her picture with him, she said, "He is cute." On the other hand, her actor-father Jackie Shroff found out about their relationship only when the media started writing about them.

      Meanwhile, Tiger had been regularly seeing them hanging out together at the gym and knew something was brewing between them.

      Now, that's quite a revelation, isn't it?

      Krishna Shroff Shares Liplock With Boyfriend Eban Hyams; Says She Is Grateful To Have Met Love!

      Krishna Shroff Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Eban Hyams On Vacation; Calls Him 'Her Favourite Fish'

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X