Kriti Kharbanda On Her Marriage Plans With Pulkit Samrat: He Is A Baccha

In her latest tête-à-tête with an entertainment portal, actress Kriti Kharbanda reacted to her marriage plans with her beau, Pulkit Samrat and said, "We are taking each day as it comes. He is not ready for marriage neither am I. It is gonna take a few years before we decide to get married. He is a baccha as of now and we're putting any marriage plans on a backburner."

In the same interview, Kriti also revealed that during the ongoing 21-days nationwide lockdown, Pulkit is taking care of her like a gentleman. She said that he doesn't let her do anything in the house. While praising her boyfriend, Kriti also mentioned that she has not met anyone as caring as Pulkit in her life.

She also revealed her plan about spending the upcoming days in quarantine with Pulkit and said, "Pulkit will play the guitar and I will learn piano from him."

Not so long ago, Kriti had confirmed her relationship with Pulkit while interacting to another media portal and had said, "We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I'm dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it's I think there's a time for everything when you're comfortable talking about it."

"Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I'm in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat."

Pulkit Samrat's Crazy Birthday Wish For Kriti Kharbanda Sets Tongues Wagging!

Kriti and Pulkit were seen together in their last film, Pagalpanti. The lovebirds will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's directorial.