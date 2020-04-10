Kriti Kharbanda Opens Up About Her COVID-19 Scare: 'I Was Terrified I Had Contracted The Virus'

Amid the nationwide lockdown because of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Kriti Kharbanda has been under quarantine for over a month. The actress was down with a cough and cold, after returning from the engagement party of her actor-boyfriend Pulkit Samrat's brother in Delhi.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kriti said she was terrified that she had contracted COVID-19 after her recent bout of flu. She said she could not get herself checked as the test kits were not available in the country back then.

The Housefull 4 actress was quoted as saying by the leading daily, "I thought it best not to mingle given the symptoms. I was terrified I had contracted the virus but since test kits were not available in the country back then and I did not have a fever, the doctors advised me to distance myself and monitor my symptoms. I was paranoid for the first three days, then, I started to feel better."

Kriti further said that meditation is helping her to deal with anxiety.

Meanwhile, her beau Pulkit Samrat has moved into the same building as hers and the lovebirds now spend their days together playing board games, Antakshari and dumb charades to kill boredom.

Talking about it, she told the tabloid, "We had decided to stay in the same building to dodge traffic, but now, I am grateful to have him with me. I can't imagine how other couples who don't stay together are dealing with the lockdown."

The actress further said that she is thankful that her pantry was fully stocked after she arrived home and only has to go downstairs for fresh fruits and vegetables. She was quoted as saying, "As actors, we follow a strict diet, with recommended amount of protein, but now, we are making do with the basics. We are just thankful to have food on our plate."

Kriti and Pulkit have been dating for a year now. Last year, the actress opened up about their relationship in an interview and was quoted as saying, "No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I'm dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it's I think there's a time for everything when you're comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I'm in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat."

