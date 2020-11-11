kriti-kharbanda-reveals-what-she-loves-the-most-about-her-boyfriend-pulkit-samrat

Actress Kriti Kharbanda is madly in love with her actor-boyfriend Pulkit Samrat, and she never shies away from accepting it. The duo recently spent time together during lockdown and learnt many things about each other. While speaking to a leading daily, Kriti revealed what she loves the most about Pulkit.

She said, "He has always been a very good actor and I think one thing I love about him is that he is a team player. For him everybody is equal. What I have learnt from him is how to be secure in your own place."

While praising Pulkit, Kriti further added, "That part of my life where I feel more secure as an actor comes from him because I have seen him do it. He holds his own in all his films, in ensembles. It is more difficult to hold your own in ensembles and make sure you are standing out."

In the same interview, Kriti also said that she's proud of him as a girlfriend and a co-star. Kriti and Pulkit have worked together in Veerey Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti. Recently, the duo was seen together in a web project titled Taish.

When asked about her experience of working with Pulkit in Taish, Kriti said, "I won't lie to you, of course it is great having him on set. It is amazing. Not just because we are in a personal relationship. I have worked with Pulkit even before we started dating each other. In fact that is how we first met and that is how we became good friends. If he wasn't a good co-actor to me, we would not be where we are today personally."

Kriti concluded by saying that even though Pulkit is her boyfriend, they never pre-decide about what projects they are taking up.

