Kriti Sanon Blasts Paparazzi For Their Behaviour At Sushant Singh Rajput’s Funeral; Roasts Trollers

Kriti Sanon: Social Media Is The Fakest

She started her note saying, "Social media is the FAKEST, most toxic place...and if you haven't posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not to be grieving, when in reality, those are the people grieving for real."

Kriti Slams Paparazzi For Their Behaviour At Funeral

While slamming media, Kriti wrote, "Some media people have completely lost their motive and sensitivity. At a time like this, all they do is ask you to come live or give a comment! Like really?

Banging the car window and saying madam sheesha neeche karo na to get a clearer picture of someone going for a funeral. Funeral is a very private and personal affair. Let's put humanity before our profession."

Kriti Sanon On ‘Blind Items’

"Blind items should be illegal, should be banned! They should come under Mental Harassment! So, either have proof or some f***king guts to write the names or don't write at all. You write hear-say and call it journalism while you have no idea how badly that can affect someone's mind, their family, their life," said Kriti.

Kriti On Trolling

While roasting the trollers, the Raabta actress wrote, "Everyone is battling a fight you know nothing of. So know any negativity coming out of your mouth, any trolling, any b****ing, shows what you are, not what they are. And while most of us manage to ignore it or filter it or not get bothered by one nasty comment, it still subconsciously affect us, some more than others."

For the unversed, Kriti was trolled for not putting any condolence tweet/post after her Raabta co-star's death.

