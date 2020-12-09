Kriti Sanon Confirms Testing Positive For COVID-19; Says ‘Be Safe Guys, The Pandemic Hasn't Gone Yet'

Earlier this week, reports of Kriti Sanon testing positive for COVID-19 were making the rounds on the internet. The actress has now confirmed it and asked her fans not to worry as she is feeling well. According to reports, Kriti recently returned home after wrapping up the shoot of one of her next projects in Chandigarh, where she was shooting alongside Rajkummar Rao.

She took to her social media accounts and penned a note for her fans saying, "I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. There's absolutely nothing to worry as I am feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice. So, I am gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I am reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet."

Kriti is not the only celebrity to have contracted the deadly virus this month. Varun Dhawan recently confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. His Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-stars Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul and the film's director Raj Mehta have also tested positive for Coronavirus. According to reports, Varun has quarantined himself in Chandigarh while Neetu flew back to Mumbai in an air ambulance.

Coming back to Kriti, she will be seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi which is based on the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhaaychy. The film that follows a surrogate mother, had won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011. According to reports, the makers of Mimi are looking forward to a theatrical release in January 2021 while Kriti is yet to shoot a dance number for the film.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will also be seen in Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Bachchan Pandey and an untitled project with Rajkummar Rao.

