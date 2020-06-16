Kriti Sanon Expresses Her Emotions After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: A Part Of My Heart Has Gone

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death left the entire film industry in deep sorrow. The 34-year-old actor died by suicide on June 14 at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. After the news broke, many celebrities from Bollywood as well as TV expressed their grief over the Kai Po Che actor's sudden demise. However, his dear friends and actresses like Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande didn't post anything on social media due to the shock and directly came to Sushant's last rites to see him for one last time.

Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty and Shraddha Kapoor were seen at the last rites of Sushant Singh Rajput, which was held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai on June 15. Now, after two days of Sushant's death, devastated Kriti Sanon finally expressed her emotions for her dear friend and Raabta co-star on Instagram.

Posting multiple pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn't pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn't.. I wish so so many things.... A part of my heart has gone with you..? and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..❤ ."

Well, this post of Kriti Sanon has left fans emotional. After all, they were like besties of each other. Reports were also suggesting that Sushant and Kriti were dating each other. But, they never spoke anything about their relationship rumours.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara opposite newcomer Sanjana Sanghi will release on Disney+Hotstar. It's directed by Mukesh Chhabra and marks his directorial debut.

