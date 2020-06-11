Kriti Sanon On Quarantine: I Miss My Daily Routine, Don't Even Realise Which Day Or Date It Is

Kriti Sanon On Returning To Work

Before the lockdown began in mid-march, Kriti was shooting for her upcoming film titled Mimi. Talking about work she revealed, "For the first month or so, I was really chilling. But honestly, I now miss being on the sets and going through my ‘normal, daily' routine." Mimi will show Kriti play a surrogate mother, and the film is all set to reunite her with Luka Chuppi director, Laxman Utekar.

Kriti Reunited With Luka Chuppi Director, Laxman Utekar For Mimi

Kriti believes in keeping a positive mind and thinks that the lockdown brought some good to Mumbai too, "Surely, lockdown brought along tonnes of problems and difficulties for many people, but in hindsight, I feel even a busy city like Mumbai has been much calmer. You could see a clearer sky, and even hear birds chirping. That way, it has been great. Whenever I start working again, I guess I will value that a lot, and also enjoy it much more."

Kriti Sanon Upcoming Films

According to reports, it is possible that the filmmaker association will soon give a green light for filming and production to continue for projects which had been kept hold for the past couple of months. After Mimi's post-production, Kriti will soon begin work on other projects like Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey, followed by a yet-untitled film with Rajkummar Rao, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal.