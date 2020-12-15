Kriti Sanon Pens Endearing Birthday Wish For Sister Nupur Sanon, Calls Her Funniest Entertainer

Kriti Sanon Channels Her Inner Poet For Nupur

The Panipat actress who loves to scribble, began her post by writing, "If you wanna go, baby let's go, If you wanna rock, I'm ready to roll, And if you wanna slowwww down, We can slow down together!!😘❤️."

Kriti Sanon Calls Her Sister Her 'Dear Diary'

She further added, "Happiest Birthday to the funniest entertainer of our house!! 💖💖 @nupursanon You are the one person who i share all my joys, sorrows, poems, gossips, excitements, achievements, confusions and frustrations with! Basically you are my "Dear Diary" 🤪🤪 You know i love you beyond words Nupsuuu! 💖😘 I pray that the coming year is everything you have always wished for! 🙏🏻😘 Sending you virtual 🤗 (wish i could be there by your side today)! Love you alotttt! ❤️ P.S. You are the only one i can do this mehnat of making a reel for!! #HappyBirthdayNupsu 💖."

Kriti also shared a compilation of her fun-filled moments with her younger sister Nupur.

Sibling Love

Earlier, in an interview, Nupur had revealed that she calls Kriti her 'Chhoti Mummy' because of her nuturing vibe. "Between the two of us, she is the better sister. She always puts my interests before hers. She is my second mom!" On the other hand, Kriti was quoted as saying, "Whatever the situation is and however low I might be feeling, Nupur always manages to bring a smile on my face."