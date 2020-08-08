Kriti Sanon Pens Poem About Patience; Says 'Truth Is Like The Sun, Its Always There'

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has been sharing posts about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and the recent one talks about patience and truth. Kriti took to her Instagram account on Friday and shared a poem with her fans. She urged fans not to speculate and to wait because the truth "is always there".

The poem penned by the actress read, "It is cloudy, It is foggy, Its all so unclear...But they say Truth is like the Sun Its always there...So don't speculate Just patiently wait For its gonna be windy for a while and it is gonna rain. But remember my friend, Sometimes a storm is just making way for the Sun to shine again. Kriti Sanon." In the caption, she used the hashtag, "#Patience" with a few emojis describing the poem.

Fans took to the comments section and shared several heart emojis. One fan also praised Kriti saying, "So well written, yes truth will be out soon ny dear. You are right ! #wewantjusticeforssr," while another wrote, "Perfect".

Kriti's IG Post Kriti shared the post on the same day as #Warriors4SSR began trending on Twitter. Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput continue to urge for a CBI enquiry in the case and they were joined in solidarity. Ankita Lokhande, who shared a post on Instagram holding a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput's mother in her hand and wrote, "Believe you both are together." Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a picture holding a board that read, "We will win. Love you Bhai, God is with us." CBI Recently Filed FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty To fans and family's relief, CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has stepped in to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, on the request of Bihar government. However, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde has claimed, "The Bihar Government transferred a case with which it had no jurisdiction to investigate, to CBI instead of the Mumbai Police which is the legal position. The Supreme Court is seized of the issue pursuant to the transfer petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty." Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020 It is to be noted that Rhea had moved to the Supreme Court, seeking that the case should be transferred to Mumbai. The court is due to hear the matter again next week.

