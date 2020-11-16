Kriti Sanon Pens Poem About Unleashing One's Heart; Shares Stunning New Photo On Instagram

Kriti Sanon took to poetry in a big way during the COVID-19 lockdown and has been sharing her expressions through her social media platforms. In her latest poem, Kriti talks about unleashing one's heart and taking the lead. Kriti shared the poem alongside a new picture from her latest photo shoot. Take a look!

Sharing a stunning new picture from a photo shoot, Kriti wrote, "For once in life, Unleash your heart, And let it take the lead, Let it twirl you fearlessly, And sweep you off your feet, Listen, as it whispers the song, That made it skip a beat, It knows no right, It knows no wrong, Just loves, hurts, forgives & repeats."

She added the hashtags '#SanonScribbles' and '#PoetryWithKriti' to the post.

See Kriti's post here.

Talking about work, Kriti was last seen in the 2019 epic war drama Panipat, which was directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. She starred alongside Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor in the film which depicted the events that took place before the Third Battle of Panipat.

Kriti has two movies lined up next: Mimi, wherein she plays the role of a surrogate mother, sharing screen space with Pankaj Tripathi; and Bachchan Pandey, an action film where she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar.

Mimi is a remake of the Marathi National award winning film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!. The film was scheduled for release this year, but its production was stalled due to the pandemic. It is being directed by Laxman Utekar, who had previously worked with Kriti in Luka Chuppi.

Bachchan Pandey, on the other hand, is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is scheduled for release on January 22, 2021.

