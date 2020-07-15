Kriti Sanon Posts Cryptic Message A Month After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Kriti's Instagram Post

The post received a lot of love from the industry, family and fans. Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani dropped several red heart emojis in the comments section, while Kriti's sister Nupur dropped a hug emoji. Several fans were just as heartbroken, and understood the actress' emotions. A comment read, "It's been 1 month. Just like you we also can't move on #ripsushant." While another wrote, "But she has to move on eventually stay strong."

Kriti Sanon On Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti talked about the bond she shared with Sushant two days after his death. Sharing an emotional note on Instagram she wrote, "Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn't pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn't.. I wish so so many things....A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will."

Kriti Sanon Will Be Seen Next In Mimi

Kriti Sanon along with Shraddha Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Rajkummar Rao, Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma and Vivek Oberoi, were some of Sushant Singh Rajput's friends who had attended his last rites in Mumbai.