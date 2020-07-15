    For Quick Alerts
      Kriti Sanon Posts Cryptic Message A Month After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

      Kriti Sanon had revealed to have immersed herself into poetry during the lockdown, and now after facing an emotional setback she is using poetry to express herself. On Tuesday, Kriti shared a cryptic post on Instagram and fans are heartbroken for the actress.

      Sushant की यादों डूबी Kriti Sanon ने शेयर किया ये Emotional post | FilmiBeat

      Kriti Sanon Posts A Cryptic Message A Month After Sushant Singh Rajputs Death

      Kriti shared a picture that quoted her own poetry on Instagram. It read, "And in between a guilty laughter that pretended to move on, Her eyes shed tears of reality and broke all her delusions". Even though the post did not name anyone, fans believed that it was about missing her Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. It has been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020.

      Kriti and Sushant were rumoured to be dating each other during the making of their film, Raabta. The duo neither confirmed their relationship nor denied it. However, after a few months, they decided to part ways.

      Kriti's Instagram Post

      The post received a lot of love from the industry, family and fans. Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani dropped several red heart emojis in the comments section, while Kriti's sister Nupur dropped a hug emoji. Several fans were just as heartbroken, and understood the actress' emotions. A comment read, "It's been 1 month. Just like you we also can't move on #ripsushant." While another wrote, "But she has to move on eventually stay strong."

      Kriti Sanon On Sushant Singh Rajput

      Kriti talked about the bond she shared with Sushant two days after his death. Sharing an emotional note on Instagram she wrote, "Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn't pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn't.. I wish so so many things....A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will."

      Kriti Sanon Will Be Seen Next In Mimi

      Kriti Sanon along with Shraddha Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Rajkummar Rao, Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma and Vivek Oberoi, were some of Sushant Singh Rajput's friends who had attended his last rites in Mumbai.

      X