Kriti Sanon Pregnant? Here’s The Story Behind It!

A picture of Kriti Sanon has gone viral on the internet. In the photograph, Kriti has a big belly, leading people to believe that she is pregnant! But Kriti was actually in the middle of a film shoot when the picture was taken and later leaked.

Kriti has been shooting for her next film Mimi, in which she plays a surrogate mother. The film is being directed by Laxman Utekar, who also directed her in Luka Chuppi. It looks like the film has gotten to the stage where Kriti has to shoot in a full blown pregnancy avatar as the photo doing rounds on the internet suggests.

Spotboye reported the photo which was shared by a Twitter fan page of Kriti Sanon. In the photo, Kriti can be seen sitting on some stairs, dressed in casual ethnic wear, and caressing her belly. She seems to be shooting an outdoor schedule.

It is reported that Kriti had to gain over 15 kilograms to play this part. Some time back, Kriti had stated that she is in a good place to take risks and push boundaries with the kind of films she does. This is Kriti's first female-centric film and so she is very excited to be a part of it.

The story of Mimi is about a young girl who wants to be an actor. She ends up being a surrogate for a couple, which changes her as a person. Mimi is a remake of the Marathi National Award winning film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!

It will co-star Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa and Sai Tamhankar. It is being produced under the banner of Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The film is scheduled for release on July 17, 2020.

