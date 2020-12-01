Nupur Sanon To Make Her Silver Screen Debut Under Jackky Bhagnani And Deepshikha Deshmukh's Production Banner?

Kriti Sanon's younger sister Nupur Sanon caught everyone's attention when she featured in B Praak's popular track 'Filhall' opposite Akshay Kumar. The song was widely appreciated by the audience and since then, various speculations have been doing the rounds about the pretty actress' Bollywood debut.

However, the latest buzz we have been hearing that Nupur is likely to make her silver screen debut soon, and will be launched by none other than renowned producers Jaccky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. The duo had earlier introduced Alaya F in Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman under their production banner, Pooja Entertainment.

A source close to the production house told Pinkvilla, "Nupur Sanon has caught the eye of Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha with her spectacular performance in Filhall and the producers are convinced of her potential to make it big on the silver screen. Signing her for an untitled film to begin next year, Pooja Entertainment has decided to launch the young starlet. Although details of the film are yet under wraps, the project is really interesting and offers an ideal debut for Nupur Sanon."

Another source told Filmibeat that Nupur on her part has been prepping earnestly to face the camera via extensive workshops, and has also been spotted often at the Pooja Entertainment office.

Well, we just can't wait to hear the official announcement about Nupur's big Bollywood debut.

Earlier in an interaction with Times of India, Nupur Sanon had opened up about how she wants to carve a space for herself in the industry and said, "I am aware that right now I am known as Kriti's sister and this is something I will have to break myself. I'm not saying that I am not proud of my sister, but I want to be known for myself, and as someone who works hard. Parineeti faced the same issue when she was debuting in Bollywood, but she carved her own identity in the industry. I want to do the same."

